Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE CPSR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 124,762 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 211,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 12.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

