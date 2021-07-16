Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Capstead Mortgage worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 203,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

