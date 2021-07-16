Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,091 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Capstead Mortgage worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,410,000 after purchasing an additional 722,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 132,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 413,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $584.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.54. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.