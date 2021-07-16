Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded down C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$5.05. 1,928,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,207. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

