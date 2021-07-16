Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 10,642 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 243.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.92 and a 52-week high of $190.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

