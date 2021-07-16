Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 27,864 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 168.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,570 shares of company stock valued at $39,649,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.93 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

