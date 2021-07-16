Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 86,895 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 15,271.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,895 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.