Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.58.

Shares of PANW opened at $387.84 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

