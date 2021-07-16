Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

