Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,648 shares of company stock worth $4,015,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

