Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 11,009 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Watsco were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 4,676.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $4,498,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Watsco by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSO opened at $285.89 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.74 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

