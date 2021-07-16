Cardano One Day Volume Hits $1.55 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003756 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00052375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002485 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00035342 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00239805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

