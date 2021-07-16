Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.37 and last traded at $128.12. 515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 304,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.