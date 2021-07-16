CargoX (CXO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,087.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. CargoX has a market cap of $39.73 million and approximately $84,087.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.94 or 0.00828652 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

