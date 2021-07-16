CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells $952,900.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $952,900.00.
Shares of CARG opened at $26.50 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
