CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells $952,900.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $952,900.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $26.50 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

