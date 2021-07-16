Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein Sells 11,662 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CCL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 41,270,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,991,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

