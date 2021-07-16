Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Michael Olaf Thamm Sells 16,175 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Olaf Thamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 2,206,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $464,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 216.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 167,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.