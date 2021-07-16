Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein Sells 11,662 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CUK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

