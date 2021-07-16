Carol F. Bray Sells 5,408 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) SVP Carol F. Bray sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $105,456.00.

Shares of PCSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 99,131 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 220,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

