Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) versus CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Head to Head Review

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.7% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com -4.42% 12.68% 3.98% CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cars.com and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cars.com currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than CompuMed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and CompuMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 1.60 -$817.12 million $0.84 15.18 CompuMed $5.27 million 1.66 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Summary

CompuMed beats Cars.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

