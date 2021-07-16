Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $159.79 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00107214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00147932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.45 or 1.00366134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,457,918 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

