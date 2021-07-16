Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $560,712.12 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Paul Beldin sold 11,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $560,712.12.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $311.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $133.85 and a 12 month high of $329.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

