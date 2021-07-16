Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.95. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 6,068,702 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

