Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.43. Cascades shares last traded at C$16.07, with a volume of 172,484 shares traded.

CAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

