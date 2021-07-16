Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $63.95 million and approximately $35.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00107665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00146275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,028.66 or 0.99689845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,216,890,865 coins and its circulating supply is 893,597,218 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.