Castle (CSTL) Price Up 115.5% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 115.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $23,714.00 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00373023 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.70 or 0.01610828 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

