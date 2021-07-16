CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CBSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

