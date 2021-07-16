CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 20,725 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.
CBIZ stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.68.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.