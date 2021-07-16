CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 20,725 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.

CBIZ stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

