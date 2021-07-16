Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.66.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.
CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
