Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

