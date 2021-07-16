CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Up 40.9% in June

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 405,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

