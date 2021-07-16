Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €4.96 ($5.84). Ceconomy shares last traded at €4.94 ($5.81), with a volume of 2,485 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEC1 shares. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

