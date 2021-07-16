Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Celanese has raised its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $89.47 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.