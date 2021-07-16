Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $129.58 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.79 or 0.00815651 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.