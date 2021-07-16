Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 10,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $211,400.00.

PKBK stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

