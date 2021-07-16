Celo Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00007253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $604.22 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00144448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,397.69 or 1.00242915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.