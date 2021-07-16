CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 66.2% in June

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 5,460,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.