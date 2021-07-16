Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

CVE opened at $8.49 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 484,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

