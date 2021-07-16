Centaur Hits Market Cap of $2.96 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00837664 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.