Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. 4,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,429. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

