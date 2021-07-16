Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:CG traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.22. 1,394,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,295. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.57.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.