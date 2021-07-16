Central Japan Railway Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

CJPRY opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

