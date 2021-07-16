Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $342,440.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.26. 10,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -433.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

