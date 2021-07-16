Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Up 91.9% This Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and $2.32 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 91.9% against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00837664 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,909,220 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

