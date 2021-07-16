ChainX Price Tops $2.65 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00008479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $528,404.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00100525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00144927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.34 or 1.00146541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,799,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

