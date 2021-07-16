Charles Woodburn Purchases 28 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

On Friday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £151.67 ($198.16).

BA stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 533.20 ($6.97). 4,041,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.35. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of £474.86 ($620.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £17.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

