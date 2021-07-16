Chart Industries’ (GTLS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at COKER & PALMER

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by COKER & PALMER in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $51.83 and a twelve month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.