ChartEx Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $245,127.76 and $7,839.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00106259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00146203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.37 or 1.00101913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.