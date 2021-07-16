Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $126,960.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $126,960.00.

CCF traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. 13,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,295. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

