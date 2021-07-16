CheesecakeSwap Token One Day Volume Tops $34,086.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $353,323.90 and $34,086.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

