Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 292.50 ($3.82). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 289.50 ($3.78), with a volume of 162,736 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a market cap of £819.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

